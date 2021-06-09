Standing drinking and nightclub reopening postponed in Jersey

Not all Coronavirus restrictions in Jersey will be lifted as planned on Monday 14 June.

The government has delayed fully moving to stage 7 of its lockdown roadmap, though some restrictions will be lifted as scheduled.

The legal requirement to wear a mask will be suspended, except in some settings and limits on the number of guests who can attend a wedding or civil partnership in a private home or garden will be scrapped.

However, standing drinks in bars and pubs and the reopening of nightclubs has been postponed until Monday 21 June.

The decision comes after a slight spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the island, where active cases attended private parties and visited hospitality venues in the island.

From Monday 14 June:

The legal requirement to wear a mask in indoor public spaces will be removed except on public transport, at Liberation Station and at the harbour and airport. The use of masks remains "strongly recommended" in healthcare settings and anywhere that one metre physical distancing is difficult to achieve, such as queues or in close-contact services.

Any number of guests can attend a wedding or civil partnership in a private home or garden.

From Monday 21 June:

Standing drinking is allowed in all locations, including pubs and bars.

Nightclubs can fully reopen, including for dancing.

The limit of 20 people at gatherings in private homes and gardens will be lifted.

The government says the delay to reopening nightclubs will allow contact tracing and testing to be carried out in relation to the new cases and hopefully "avert the need to introduce more restrictive measures" in the next few months.

We recognise this will be particularly difficult for nightclubs who have long anticipated reopening after 15 months of closure. However, given ongoing contact tracing within hospitality settings, it is appropriate that we do not open nightclubs at this stage. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Health Minister emphasised the importance of hospitality venues collecting contact details for contact tracing purposes.