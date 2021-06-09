Vaccination certificate rollout begins in Jersey

Each certificate features a unique reference number and other security features. Credit: Government of Jersey

People in Jersey who have received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine have begun receiving their so-called 'vaccine passports'.

The Covid Status Certification will be sent to all islanders who were fully vaccinated on Friday 28 May and are due to arrive by Friday 11 June.

After this point, the certificates will arrive two weeks after the second dose has been administered.

Each certificate features a unique reference number and other security features to avoid them being forged.

The certificates entitle those returning to the island from amber or green countries and regions to an exemption from self-isolation requirements.

Anyone who has not recently updated their contact details to receive the certification can do so online at www.gov.je/contactdetails or by calling 01534 444444.