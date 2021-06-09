Vaccination certificate rollout begins in Jersey

People in Jersey who have received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine have begun receiving their so-called 'vaccine passports'.

The Covid Status Certification will be sent to all islanders who were fully vaccinated on Friday 28 May and are due to arrive by Friday 11 June.

After this point, the certificates will arrive two weeks after the second dose has been administered.

Each certificate features a unique reference number and other security features to avoid them being forged.

The COVID Status Certifications will give Islanders secure proof of their vaccination status. We know the COVID Status Certification it is a requirement for some travel, although policies are always being updated. It is advised that those who are fully vaccinated should travel with their certificate, but it will not be needed to return to the Island. Senator John le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The certificates entitle those returning to the island from amber or green countries and regions to an exemption from self-isolation requirements.

Anyone who has not recently updated their contact details to receive the certification can do so online at www.gov.je/contactdetails or by calling 01534 444444.