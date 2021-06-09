Want to work in TV? Apply for the ITV Traineeship

ITV News is looking for new applicants for its news traineeship scheme.

The nine month programme gives 12 journalists a chance to work in one of our regional newsrooms and learn all about working in television.

The traineeship gives you the chance to work in one of our regional newsrooms. Credit: ITV

You could be starting our your career or looking for a change - as long as:

You are over the age of 18 by 1 January 2022

You are based in the UK, Isle of Man or Channel Islands and have the right to work here

You have a GCSE in English Language or equivalent (grade B or above).

Channel's current trainee, Josh Wilde, says it is a fantastic experience.

Out past trainees have gone on to work at various other ITV regions, including Central (Birmingham), Calendar (Leeds), Tyne Tees (Newcastle) and Anglia (Norwich).

To find out more about the scheme and how to apply, watch the official trailer here:

Applications close on Sunday 20 June - find out more here.