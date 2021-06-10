Coronavirus vaccine appointments to open for 18 to 24-year-olds in Jersey

Islanders aged 18-24 years old will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments from Sunday 13 June, with jabs starting on Monday 14 June. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered for first doses, unless there is a medical requirement for an alternative.So far, 113,192 doses have been administered in Jersey.

• 84% of Islanders over 30-years old have had one dose • 73% of all adult Islanders have had one dose • 57% of adult Islanders are fully vaccinated

We have always been committed to vaccinating Islanders as quickly as we can in order to protect the community. Opening appointments next week will ensure all Islanders over 18 years old can take full advantage of the protection that vaccines provide. Becky Sherrington, Head of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Students returning from university who have not already received their first dose will be able to get their vaccine in Jersey.

They will also be eligible to get their second dose in the Island but should call the vaccine helpline to book an appointment if their first dose was administered off-Island.