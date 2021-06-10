Guernsey dentists and opticians working extra hours to clear backlog

Dentists and opticians in Guernsey are continuing to face a backlog of appointments following the island's two coronavirus lockdowns. Most patients are waiting around three weeks to be seen, according to the Guernsey Dental Association. Some clinics are now working extra hours to cope with demand.

After the first lockdown it took us until December to catch up and then the second one came in and we're still trying to catch up now. We've been doing late nights, each dentist is doing about 6 hours extra a week. Alisha Gallienne, Practice Manager at Queen's Road Dental Centre

Opticians have also reported a backlog following the second lockdown in January which forced them to postpone hundreds of routine appointments.

People who have glaucoma in the family or have diabetes are keen to have their eyes examined every year. It does concern them, so we've prioritised people in those categories. Suzanne Dimayo, Owner of Trouteaud Opticians

