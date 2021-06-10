Guernsey dentists and opticians working extra hours to clear backlog

Dentists are warning it could take six months to clear to the backlog. Credit: PA Images

Dentists and opticians in Guernsey are continuing to face a backlog of appointments following the island's two coronavirus lockdowns. Most patients are waiting around three weeks to be seen, according to the Guernsey Dental Association. Some clinics are now working extra hours to cope with demand.

Opticians have also reported a backlog following the second lockdown in January which forced them to postpone hundreds of routine appointments.

