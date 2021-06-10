Islanders treated to partial solar eclipse

People in the Channel Islands were treated to a partial solar eclipse earlier today (10 June) as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun.

Despite cloudy conditions, some clear spells allowed islanders to catch a glimpse of the spectacle earlier in the day.

Solar eclipses occur every one or two years, when the sun and moon are exactly in line with each other but the moon appears smaller than the sun. The full "ring of fire" was most visible in Russia, Greenland and northern Canada.

Did you see the partial solar eclipse? Send your photos to channelnews@itv.com