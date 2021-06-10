Service in Jersey to mark what would have been The Duke's 100th birthday

A service is being held at Jersey's Town Church today to mark what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday.

Prince Philip died in April, having been married to Her Majesty the Queen for 73 years.

The Dean of Jersey is leading a special service of thanksgiving in St Helier at 1pm to mark the Duke's long life, with around 100 people expected to attend.

As the longest-serving consort in British history, Prince Philip visited Jersey on seven occasions - six of which were with the Queen.

To receive such prestigious visits is a compliment and we should be grateful for His Late Royal Highness faith in our island. His Late Royal Highness, a character in his own right, will be missed for his humour and candour and this service I hope will allow islanders to reflect on his contribution and legacy. Timothy Le Cocq, The Bailiff of Jersey

During the commemoration, the Bailiff, Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham and the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton GCB will all give readings.

Organisers of the event say there will be a limited number of seats at the Town Church and those attending will be seated on a first come first served basis. People are being asked to arrive no later than 12:45pm. It is also being live-streamed on the government's social media channels.

At the end of the service, there will be a collection for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme which was set up by Prince Philip in 1956 to inspire young people to learn new skills and improve their communities.