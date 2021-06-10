Wizz Air announces new direct flights from Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster
Wizz Air has announced new direct flights connecting Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster.
Twice weekly services to the two airports will commence on Friday 9th June.
Passengers will be able to book tickets for a Monday and/or Friday.
The European budget airline will use an Airbus A321 200.
Both services are expected to operate until late September 2021.
Meanwhile, British Airways will be starting directing flights between Jersey and London City on Friday 25 June.
