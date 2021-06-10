Wizz Air announces new direct flights from Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster

Wizz Air has announced new direct flights connecting Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster.

Twice weekly services to the two airports will commence on Friday 9th June.

Passengers will be able to book tickets for a Monday and/or Friday.

Cardiff and Doncaster have proved popular routes in the past. Therefore, it’s great to see the confidence shown in Jersey by Wizz Air in providing both residents and those wishing to holiday in the Island this summer an opportunity to reconnect. Matt Thomas, Chief Executive Officer for Ports of Jersey

The European budget airline will use an Airbus A321 200.

We have now successfully replaced all routes lost by the demise of FlyBe, which is testament to both the work of Ports of Jersey and the strength of Jersey as a destination. Wizz Air is a very welcome addition to the portfolio of airlines serving Jersey and I wish them every success’. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport & Culture

Both services are expected to operate until late September 2021.

Meanwhile, British Airways will be starting directing flights between Jersey and London City on Friday 25 June.