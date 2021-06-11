Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister says the British & Irish Lions' arrival this weekend (13 June) will allow it to showcase the island to the rest of the world and provide an economic boost.

The Lions are using the island's facilities before setting off on their tour of South Africa on 27 June.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says the visit will have a big impact.

It's giving us the opportunity to project Jersey's image in partnership with the British Lions throughout the world but most importantly, the United Kingdom. That's really important at this stage as we come out of the pandemic. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

The team chose Jersey as a training camp back in April after Head Coach Warren Gatland visited the island and Guernsey to inspect facilities.

They will be training at Strive - a high-performance training centre based in St Peter.

The Government of Jersey says it will cover the on-island costs of the visit, estimated to be in the region of £175,000, with the funding coming largely from its marketing budget.

The visit of the Lions will then be followed by premiership rugby side Leicester Tigers who have announced a pre-season training camp and game against the Jersey Reds in August.

England netball have similarly organised a training camp on the island in July.