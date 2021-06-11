Emergency road closure affecting Guernsey seafront

Guernsey's seafront will be partially closed to traffic from 9pm on Saturday (12 June) to 6am on Monday (14 June).

Contractors for Guernsey Electricity need to carry out emergency works to replace a failed cable between the White Hart and Weighbridge Clocktower.

The work - which had been due to begin in two weeks' time - has been brought forward as the generator maintaining electricity to buildings in St Peter Port no longer works effectively.

We have worked with the traffic and highway team to minimise disruption while the works by the Red Lion are causing disruption. To complete these emergency works, and keep disruption to a minimum, our team are going to work through the night on Saturday and will tarmac on Sunday morning so that the road will be open and ready for Monday. Mike Lloyd, Head of Distribution at Guernsey Electricity

The North Esplanade will be closed in both directions to all through traffic from the Weighbridge roundabout to the junction with La Tourgand.