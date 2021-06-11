Emergency road closure affecting Guernsey seafront
Guernsey's seafront will be partially closed to traffic from 9pm on Saturday (12 June) to 6am on Monday (14 June).
Contractors for Guernsey Electricity need to carry out emergency works to replace a failed cable between the White Hart and Weighbridge Clocktower.
The work - which had been due to begin in two weeks' time - has been brought forward as the generator maintaining electricity to buildings in St Peter Port no longer works effectively.
The North Esplanade will be closed in both directions to all through traffic from the Weighbridge roundabout to the junction with La Tourgand.