Guernsey's border to reopen for fully vaccinated travellers only from July 1st
Guernsey's border will now only reopen on July 1st for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from within the Common Travel Area.
The announcement will be welcome news for more than half (54%) of the island's population who have had both jabs for at least a fortnight.
They will not need to take a test or isolate for up to 21 days upon their return along with tourists arriving on the island and others who want to visit family.
However, people who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be subject to category requirements as coronavirus cases rise in the UK and the rest of the world.
Those passengers will still be required to pay £25 for a PCR test on arrival and will need to self-isolate for up to 21 days, depending on the infection rate of the region they have travelled from.
The Civil Contingencies Authority, which is leading Guernsey's response to the pandemic, has based its decision on new evidence concerning the Delta variant of Covid-19.
The situation will be reviewed every two weeks.
It is expected that all adults in Guernsey who choose to have the jab will be fully vaccinated by 17 August.