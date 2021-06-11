Guernsey's border will now only reopen on July 1st for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from within the Common Travel Area.

The announcement will be welcome news for more than half (54%) of the island's population who have had both jabs for at least a fortnight.

They will not need to take a test or isolate for up to 21 days upon their return along with tourists arriving on the island and others who want to visit family.

However, people who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be subject to category requirements as coronavirus cases rise in the UK and the rest of the world.

Those passengers will still be required to pay £25 for a PCR test on arrival and will need to self-isolate for up to 21 days, depending on the infection rate of the region they have travelled from.

The proposed traffic light system which will no longer be introduced from 1 July as planned Credit: States of Guernsey

The categorisation of regions will continue from 1 July amid concerns about rising cases of coronavirus abroad. Credit: States of Guernsey

I am sorry for those who were looking forward to the removal of travel restrictions, who will now have to wait a few more weeks. But I am glad that for those already fully vaccinated we can allow unrestricted travel to the UK, for many I hope it means their plans to see family and friends they’ve been separated from can go ahead. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority

The Civil Contingencies Authority, which is leading Guernsey's response to the pandemic, has based its decision on new evidence concerning the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The next few weeks are going to be critical as we see if the current increase in infections in the UK stabilises or worsens. However, the evidence available to us now gives us enough concern to pause to allow for more of our population to be fully vaccinated. It also stresses the importance of getting our community fully vaccinated as quickly as possible. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The situation will be reviewed every two weeks.

It is expected that all adults in Guernsey who choose to have the jab will be fully vaccinated by 17 August.