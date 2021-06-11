Proposal to set minimum price for reusable plastic bags in Jersey to 70p

People in Jersey could soon be required to pay a minimum of 70p for a plastic 'bag for life' under new a new proposal lodged by the island's Infrastructure Minister.

In addition, Deputy Kevin Lewis wants to ban traders from supplying single-use plastic and paper bags and insists that retailers have been consulted on the draft law.

The the aim is to stop islanders from repeatedly purchasing bags which are harmful to the environment.

If approved by the States Assembly, the chargeable bags would fall under two categories:

A plastic bag for life, which is a carrier bag with or without a handle made of recyclable plastic with a wall thickness of 50 microns or above

A paper bag for life, which is a carrier bag with or without a handle made of recyclable paper to a weight of 170gsm or above

The decision to include paper bags in the legislation is to encourage Islanders to bring their own bags when shopping and to change behaviour away from a ;throwaway culture'.

Certain bags would be exempt, including bin liners, dog poo bags and nappy sacks.