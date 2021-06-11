Safeguarding review launched after allegations of sexual abuse by Jersey school pupils
An investigation has been launched to examine the response to allegations of harassment and sexual abuse anonymously reported by students attending Jersey College for Girls.
Testimonies described a range of experiences, including sexual abuse, bullying and misogyny. It's alleged it involves students at Victoria College on the island.
Students were were invited to share their stories on the Everyone's Invited website following widespread reports of sexual harassment in UK schools and the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021.
The website has listed 16,554 testimonies collected from almost 3,000 schools, which include both Victoria College and Jersey College for Girls.
No other schools in the Channel Islands have been mentioned so far.
In response to the 'highly sensitive' and 'confidential' allegations, multiagency meetings have taken place between officials from the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills, States of Jersey Police and the Safeguarding Partnership Board, while additional support has been made available to students affected.
The independent review, led by the Safeguarding Partnership Board, will examine how events unfolded leading up to and following the disclosure of the allegations.
It is expected to be completed by the end of July.
The investigation coincides with the publication of an Ofsted report in England which stresses the need for a 'culture change' to tackle 'normalised' sexual harassment in schools and colleges.
Inspectors visited 32 state and private schools and colleges and spoke to more than 900 children and young people about the prevalence of sexual harassment in their lives and the lives of their peers.
Around 9 in 10 of the girls they spoke to said that sexist name calling and being sent unwanted explicit pictures or videos happened 'a lot' or 'sometimes'.