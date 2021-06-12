Aer Lingus cancels regional flights as Stobart Air collapses

Aer Lingus has announced that a number of regional flights have been cancelled after operator Stobart Air ceased trading.

It is yet to be confirmed whether this will affect flights from Dublin to Jersey throughout August and September.

The airline pushed its start date back from March to 7 August due to uncertainty around coronavirus with flights scheduled on Saturdays until 4 September.

In a statement from Aer Lingus, the company said: "Late on the evening of June 11, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect".

As a result, all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled. Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020. Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator. Aer Lingus statement

Aer Lingus has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of flights operated by Stobart Air.

The airline is advising customers of their options which include offering full refunds.

Those who have booked flights are advised not go to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website.

The move also affects flights from Flights from Belfast City Airport to Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Exeter and East Midlands. These routes only began after Flybe went into administration just before the start of the pandemic.