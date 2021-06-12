Channel Islanders named in Queen's Birthday Honours List
Islanders from Jersey, Guernsey and Sark have been named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Stuart Falla MBE is made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the community in Guernsey.
Mr Falla says it is "exciting" and unexpected to have been awarded a CBE.
Mr Falla is a member of the fundraising organisation Round Table, he has served as a parish official in several roles and on States committees, both as an elected Minister and as a non-States member.
His other involvements include being an IoD Committee member, helping establish the Association of Guernsey Charities and playing a key role in establishing the Guernsey Community Foundation.
For almost 20 years Mr Falla served as Chairman of the Guernsey Sports Commission, he led the transformation of Guernsey’s King George V Memorial Playing Field and formed the Health Improvements Commission.
Katie Le Quesne is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community as Chair of the Jersey Funders Group.
The Funders Group was set up to bring together representatives from the main grant-giving charities in Jersey to help support those in need.
Mrs Le Quesne says she was "shocked" and it was "very unexpected" when she heard the news of her award.
Mrs Le Quense says the most rewarding part of being part of Jersey Funders Group was seeing people work together.
Dr Richard Axton is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to heritage and the environment in Sark.
Dr Axton's work includes saving many manuscript books and documents which have helped establish a history of Sark life, he also designed and built Sark Henge in 2015 to mark the 450th anniversary of a royal charter which allowed people to settle on the island. In addition he raised money to fund the archaeological excavation of Sark and continues to raise money for La Société Sercquaise, which he has led since 2005. His work has been instrumental in achieving Ramsar status for Sark’s Gouliot caves.
Dr Axton's work was "instrumental" in the creation of the Sark Observatory, which secured the world’s first Dark Sky Island status and he has been heavily involved in creating sustainable businesses for the people of Sark, including a brewery and a new community dairy.
Anthony Creasey is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charity and sport in Guernsey.
Mr Creasey says it has been a "privilege" to serve as a Director of Les Bourgs Hospice for more than 25 years.
At the time Mr Creasey joined the team the Hospice was only a few years old, he says it has since developed into the "amazing facility it is today, thanks to the generosity of the people of Guernsey".
Before Mr Creasey joined the Hospice he was involved with the TSB Foundation - which he says was able to fund local charitable causes.
Mr Creasey describes it as "a wonderful opportunity" to be able to award grants to organisations and to see "the real difference that this funding gave to these bodies".
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
This is awarded for having a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. You can also get one for a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.
Clare Sealy is awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
Mrs Sealy currently holds the position of Head of curriculum and standards for the States of Guernsey and says she is "delighted and humbled to be awarded this honour".
Mrs Sealy's nomination came from the UK, where she was Headteacher of St Matthias Primary School in Tower Hamlets, London, for 22 years. She had been a classroom teacher there for six years before that, working with predominantly Bangladeshi-Muslim students, whose first language was not English.
Following an Ofsted inspection in 2014 , Mrs Sealy discover an interest in education blogs and influencers.
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.
Brian Follain is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to amateur boxing in Jersey.
Mr Follain says he feels "truly humbled and privileged to be awarded this honour" for something which has been such a "significant part" of his and his family's life.
Having started boxing at 15-years-old in 1956 Mr Follain is still involved in the sport 65 years later.
Mr Follain adds that it has been "incredibly rewarding to see countless other young people benefit similarly over the years".
Patricia Child is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the health and voluntary sectors in Guernsey.
Mrs Child says she is "surprised and delighted to be mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List".
Mrs Child worked as Deputy Head Teacher of Vale Infant School and Head Teacher of Hautes Capelles Infant School and in retirement took up the role as the island-wide Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) Coordinator and Early Years Advisor.
Mrs Child's work also includes being one of the founding members of Home-start Guernsey (2008) and setting up the gynecological cancer support charity Bright Tights.
British Empire Medal (BEM)
Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.