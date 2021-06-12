Channel Islanders named in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Islanders from Jersey, Guernsey and Sark have been named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Stuart Falla MBE is made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the community in Guernsey.

Mr Falla says it is "exciting" and unexpected to have been awarded a CBE.

It's a nice thing to have, but it isn't why you do a range of things that I've done in the past that's maybe led to this happening - it's lovely, it's lovely to be recognised. I'm fortunate that I've got the time available, whereas some other people are working for a bit longer than I have. Stuart Falla CBE

Mr Falla is a member of the fundraising organisation Round Table, he has served as a parish official in several roles and on States committees, both as an elected Minister and as a non-States member.

His other involvements include being an IoD Committee member, helping establish the Association of Guernsey Charities and playing a key role in establishing the Guernsey Community Foundation.

For almost 20 years Mr Falla served as Chairman of the Guernsey Sports Commission, he led the transformation of Guernsey’s King George V Memorial Playing Field and formed the Health Improvements Commission.

Katie Le Quesne is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community as Chair of the Jersey Funders Group.

The Funders Group was set up to bring together representatives from the main grant-giving charities in Jersey to help support those in need.

Mrs Le Quesne says she was "shocked" and it was "very unexpected" when she heard the news of her award.

I'm very conscious that this is a group effort and I'm very lucky to work with great people. The Funders Group was founded four years ago... when I realised the significant funders of Jersey had never met. We decided we'd have a single point of contact for charities as we knew the need for funding was very urgent. Katie Le Quesne MBE

Mrs Le Quense says the most rewarding part of being part of Jersey Funders Group was seeing people work together.

It was really heart-warming to see people who had never met in real life leaning across this virtual table and the willingness to drop everything to work together to help charities - and to really understand where the needs lay, and make sure our funding went to where it would make the most difference. Katie Le Quesne MBE

Dr Richard Axton is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to heritage and the environment in Sark.

Dr Axton's work includes saving many manuscript books and documents which have helped establish a history of Sark life, he also designed and built Sark Henge in 2015 to mark the 450th anniversary of a royal charter which allowed people to settle on the island. In addition he raised money to fund the archaeological excavation of Sark and continues to raise money for La Société Sercquaise, which he has led since 2005. His work has been instrumental in achieving Ramsar status for Sark’s Gouliot caves.

Dr Axton's work was "instrumental" in the creation of the Sark Observatory, which secured the world’s first Dark Sky Island status and he has been heavily involved in creating sustainable businesses for the people of Sark, including a brewery and a new community dairy.

Anthony Creasey is made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charity and sport in Guernsey.

Mr Creasey says it has been a "privilege" to serve as a Director of Les Bourgs Hospice for more than 25 years.

At the time Mr Creasey joined the team the Hospice was only a few years old, he says it has since developed into the "amazing facility it is today, thanks to the generosity of the people of Guernsey".

Of course the building itself is only the shell, the real heartbeat of the Hospice is the dedicated nursing staff and the dozens of volunteers that day by day offer the patients and their families exceptional care. I am delighted to have been able to play a small part in the story. Anthony Creasey MBE

Before Mr Creasey joined the Hospice he was involved with the TSB Foundation - which he says was able to fund local charitable causes.

Mr Creasey describes it as "a wonderful opportunity" to be able to award grants to organisations and to see "the real difference that this funding gave to these bodies".

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This is awarded for having a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. You can also get one for a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.

Clare Sealy is awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Mrs Sealy currently holds the position of Head of curriculum and standards for the States of Guernsey and says she is "delighted and humbled to be awarded this honour".

When I first started writing about education, I never thought many people would be interested in what I had to say. It’s been a privilege to be able to share what I’ve learnt about education over the years with the teaching profession. Clare Sealy OBE

Mrs Sealy's nomination came from the UK, where she was Headteacher of St Matthias Primary School in Tower Hamlets, London, for 22 years. She had been a classroom teacher there for six years before that, working with predominantly Bangladeshi-Muslim students, whose first language was not English.

Following an Ofsted inspection in 2014 , Mrs Sealy discover an interest in education blogs and influencers.

Whatever I may have achieved has only been possible because of the support I’ve received from colleagues-so I’d like to thank all of them for their insights, their encouragement, their challenge and their support. Clare Sealy OBE

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Brian Follain is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to amateur boxing in Jersey.

Mr Follain says he feels "truly humbled and privileged to be awarded this honour" for something which has been such a "significant part" of his and his family's life.

Having started boxing at 15-years-old in 1956 Mr Follain is still involved in the sport 65 years later.

Boxing is a sport that often attracts working class young people like I was and promotes essential life skills such as self discipline, aspiration and confidence. Boxing gave me opportunities and experiences someone like me would never otherwise have had and has shaped my whole life, thus anyone would want to share that with as many people as possible. Mr Brian Follain BEM

Mr Follain adds that it has been "incredibly rewarding to see countless other young people benefit similarly over the years".

I have always felt enormously privileged to be part of the boxing community in Jersey and I accept this award for all of them, past and present. I hope that boxing in Jersey continues to go from strength to strength. Mr Brian Follain BEM

Patricia Child is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the health and voluntary sectors in Guernsey.

Mrs Child says she is "surprised and delighted to be mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List".

Having had the privilege to work in Guernsey as a teacher I value the importance of early years and when I retired I was delighted to join the Trustees of Home Start. Education also played a part in seeing the need to establish U3A which fosters learning at the other end of the age scale. Patricia Child BEM

Mrs Child worked as Deputy Head Teacher of Vale Infant School and Head Teacher of Hautes Capelles Infant School and in retirement took up the role as the island-wide Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) Coordinator and Early Years Advisor.

Mrs Child's work also includes being one of the founding members of Home-start Guernsey (2008) and setting up the gynecological cancer support charity Bright Tights.

I have been privileged to Chair a great team of volunteers supporting our members since inception of the charity. Having been diagnosed with cancer in 2008, I became aware of the lack of a support group available for people experiencing a similar diagnosis. I thoroughly enjoy working with people. Being a member of a team, all working towards the same aim, is enjoyable, fulfilling and rewarding. Patricia Child BEM

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.