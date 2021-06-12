Filming starts for movie version of musical based on Guernsey's wartime evacuees

Filming is underway in Guernsey for a movie adaptation of the World War Two musical A La Perchoine, which was written and composed by island resident Martin Cordall in 1990.

The locally-made film will tell the story of the 5,000 schoolchildren who were evacuated from Guernsey before the Nazis arrived on 30 June 1940.

Children were given less than 24 hours to say goodbye to their loved ones as they were crammed into small boats destined for England.

More than 600 primary school children are signed up to star in the film, which is being shot all over the island.

It is expected to be completed in time for next year's Liberation Day, 32 years on from when the original musical made its debut at Beau Sejour.