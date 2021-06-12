Jersey children learn about water conservation through special performance

Children in Jersey have been learning how to conserve water through a special performance.

Jersey Water has published a storybook called Water is all around me - which is aimed at children aged three to five.

The book tells the story of a little girl called Lucy and her friend Colin the Crab who discover why water is so special and why it is important to protect it.

Actors have been visiting schools in the island to perform the story and teach children about how water travels from the sky to the tap.

Jersey Water says it is "delighted" to be able to highlight the message about how precious water is to children.

Jersey Water is supplying the water for our island to thrive today and every day and in order to do this, we all need to work together. Children are our future generation so the earlier we can get them forming good habits, the better. Zӧe Hibbs, Jersey Water's Marketing and Communications Manager

Jersey Water supplies the island with an average of 19 million litres a day, during summer months this can peak at more than 23 million litres per day.