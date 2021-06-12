Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker beaten in Queen's Club Qualifiers

Jersey's Stuart Parker has been beaten in the qualifying rounds for this year's Queen's Club Championships.

The 23-year-old was given a last minute wildcard for the tournament which could have seen him play in the traditional Wimbledon curtain-raiser next week.

Ultimately he was beaten in straight sets by Spain's Bernabé Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-4.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Parker with the Spaniard ranked more than 450 places above him in the ATP rankings.

The main draw for Queen's will begin on Monday.