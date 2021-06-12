Queen's official birthday marked in Guernsey with 21-gun salute

The Queen's official 95th birthday has been marked in Guernsey with a 21-gun salute.

Crowds of spectators watched as shots were fired every 10 seconds from the saluting battery at Castle Cornet in St Peter Port.

Spectators were encouraged to sing along to the British national anthem and offer three cheers in honour of Her Royal Majesty.

The guns were last fired in April to mark the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

WATCH: The first of the 21 shots fired in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II

Play video

Listen to ITV's podcast - The Royal Rota