British and Irish Lions arrive in Jersey for training camp

The British & Irish Lions have arrived in Jersey for a 13-day training camp.

Warren Gatland and his squad touched down at Jersey Airport to begin preparations for their South Africa Tour.

Fans and schoolchildren were on hand to welcome the team as they arrived at their hotel in St Helier.

Since the Lions confirmed Jersey as the location for their training camp in April, Gallagher Premiership side Leicester Tigers have confirmed they will be using the island as a base camp for their squad, with a pre-season match against Jersey Reds already confirmed.

England Netball will also be coming to the island in July to prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Lions will spend just under two weeks in the island before heading to Edinburgh to face Japan in a friendly match.