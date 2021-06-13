A trial cycle lane has been put in place on Hill street in St Helier today (14 June) to encourage more people to take up sustainable forms of transport.

The pilot scheme involves a lane being created between Halkett Place and La Motte Street using road signage, bollards and white lines.

The unloading bay by Dunnell's wine shop will remain in place but the one next to Morier House will now become part of the route.

A consultation involving local residents and businesses found 68% of respondents would see the scheme as a step in the right direction to encourage active travel.

The Hill Street pilot scheme is a step in the right direction for encouraging more islanders to travel by bicycle. Taking more cars off the roads, and increasing islanders' active travel in a safe, healthy and enjoyable way through cycle paths such as these is a great way to work towards our aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The scheme will be monitored to see if further safety measures will be needed and feedback from islanders is to be regularly reviewed.