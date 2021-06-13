Cycle lane pilot scheme begins on Hill Street in St Helier
A trial cycle lane has been put in place on Hill street in St Helier today (14 June) to encourage more people to take up sustainable forms of transport.
The pilot scheme involves a lane being created between Halkett Place and La Motte Street using road signage, bollards and white lines.
The unloading bay by Dunnell's wine shop will remain in place but the one next to Morier House will now become part of the route.
A consultation involving local residents and businesses found 68% of respondents would see the scheme as a step in the right direction to encourage active travel.
The scheme will be monitored to see if further safety measures will be needed and feedback from islanders is to be regularly reviewed.
