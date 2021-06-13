Minor injuries caused in St Helier altercation

Police in Jersey are appealing for witnesses after minor injuries were caused in an altercation in St Helier. It happened between a man and a woman at around 11pm last night (Saturday 12 June) on Bond Street, near Kings Bar and Number 10.

The female had dark hair tied up in a bun, wearing a black vest top on and beige shorts.

The man was wearing a long-sleeved grey top, light-coloured shorts and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.