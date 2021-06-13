The British & Irish Lions: Who's on the plane to Jersey?
So after a huge build up The British and Irish Lions will be landing in Jersey today (13 June).
For The Lions it will be 10 days of training, community work and relaxation before the tour of South Africa.
However with Premiership and Championship fixtures still to be completed there are some high-profile names that won't be heading to Jersey.
Saracens play Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship play-off final today which means England captain Owen Farrell will miss the trip alongside teammates Maro Itoje, Elliott Daly, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola.
Amongst those also set to miss out are Stuart Hogg and late inclusion Kyle Sinkler.
The final squad list will be decided later today but here are the players expected to be in Jersey this week.
Backs:
Gareth Davies
Conor Murray
Ali Price
Dan Biggar
Bundee Aki
Chris Harris
Robbie Henshaw
Josh Adams
Louis Rees-Zammit
Duhan van der Merwe
Anthony Watson
Liam Williams
Forwards:
Wyn Jones
Rory Sutherland
Zander Fagerson
Tadhg Furlong
Ken Owens
Tadhg Beirne
Iain Henderson
Alun Wyn Jones (C)
Courtney Lawes
Jack Conan
Taulupe Faletau
Justin Tipuric
Hamish Watson