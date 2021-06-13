The British & Irish Lions: Who's on the plane to Jersey?

So after a huge build up The British and Irish Lions will be landing in Jersey today (13 June).

For The Lions it will be 10 days of training, community work and relaxation before the tour of South Africa.

However with Premiership and Championship fixtures still to be completed there are some high-profile names that won't be heading to Jersey.

Saracens play Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship play-off final today which means England captain Owen Farrell will miss the trip alongside teammates Maro Itoje, Elliott Daly, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola.

Amongst those also set to miss out are Stuart Hogg and late inclusion Kyle Sinkler.

The final squad list will be decided later today but here are the players expected to be in Jersey this week.

Backs:

Gareth Davies

Conor Murray

Ali Price

Dan Biggar

Bundee Aki

Chris Harris

Robbie Henshaw

Josh Adams

Louis Rees-Zammit

Duhan van der Merwe

Anthony Watson

Liam Williams

Forwards:

Wyn Jones

Rory Sutherland

Zander Fagerson

Tadhg Furlong

Ken Owens

Tadhg Beirne

Iain Henderson

Alun Wyn Jones (C)

Courtney Lawes

Jack Conan

Taulupe Faletau

Justin Tipuric

Hamish Watson