'Very high' UV across Channel Islands

Jersey Met have warned of a 'very high' UV index of eight today (13 June).

The UV index forecast identifies the strength of the ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun on a particular day.

As the ozone thins, there is a higher chance than normal of getting sunburnt in prolonged spells of sunshine.

A UV index of eight suggests a persons skin could burn in 20 minutes.

Jersey's Donna Annand Melanoma Charity has shared these top tips on how to stay safe in the sun:

1. Use good quality sunscreen: Choose a sunscreen with good UVA protection, a star rating of four or five, is at least SPF 30, water-resistant and still in-date.

The charity advises to "put it on 30 minutes before you go outside and remember the golden rule... reapply at least every two hours".

2. Wear protective clothing: Choose loose clothes that cover your skin, made from breathable fabrics with a tight weave to stop UV rays getting through. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are a must.

3. Check the UV index: Check out the the UV index on a daily basis as this tells you how strong the UV rays are in your area.

4. Seek out shade: Seek shade and avoid sitting in the sun between 11am and 3pm.

5. Drink plenty of water: Aim to drink 6-8 glasses of water per day.