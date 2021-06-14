Deadline extended for independent inclusion review in Jersey

The deadline for the independent exclusion review has been extended by Jersey's Government until Friday 18 June.

Islanders have the chance to share their views on the inclusiveness of Jersey's educational and early years settings.

Currently, The National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN) is reviewing the provisions for children and young people aged 0-25.

NASEN have launched a variety of online surveys for islanders to share their views.

The surveys are available here.