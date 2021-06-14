First indoor concert being held in Jersey since the start of Covid-19 pandemic

The first indoor music concert is being held at Les Quennevais School this evening (14 June) since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Music in Action, a charity which focuses on providing musical education to disadvantaged children, will perform a variety of music genres throughout the two hour concert.

The first half of the concert will begin with classical favourites like Beethoven's 7th symphony's showcased in the kings speech. The second half of the concert will move towards retro jazzy takes on classic pop songs.

The music will be performed by a variety of groups and artists including Jersey Chamber Orchestra, Premier Brass, Kelly Watson and Zach Vanderburg.

The event will begin at 8pm.