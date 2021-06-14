Five countries to change categorisation in latest Guernsey travel classification

Five countries will change categorisation in the latest update to Guernsey's country and regional classification map.

Poland and Slovakia will move from category three to category two whilst Canada, Norway and Switzerland will move from category four to category three.

In the UK, South West Wales has moved from category two to category two watchlist. London and the North East have moved from category three to category three watchlist.

What is a category watchlist?

Its flags to people that the country could move categorisation within seven days and at short notice.

These changes come into affect at 00:01 on Tuesday 15 June. Full information can be found from the States of Guernsey website.

Find out more information on what this means for isolation times and how the new traffic light system in Guernsey works here.

How are the categorisations determined?

This is the travel classification system used in Guernsey Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1 - Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2 - Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days.

Category 3 - Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days,

Category 4 - Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.