St John's Ambulance Guernsey and Jersey are highlighting the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training following Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsing during a European football match over the weekend.

St John's believe everyone should know what to do when someone collapses and how to do CPR.

Courses are available in Jersey and Guernsey. Defibrillators are available across both islands.

Since starting my role in 2018, 11 people have survived as a result of a community defibrillator, where without they would have died. Currently, I am going around schools, organisations, businesses and homes within the Bailiwick of Guernsey to teach them how to use the equipment for free Mike Froome, Community development resuscitation officer

There is at least 280 defibrillators in Jersey and at least 104 defibrillators in Guernsey.

What is a cardiac arrest?

A cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical problem with the heart. As a result the heart does not have the capability to pump blood around the body and to the brain.

It causes a person to stop breathing and fall unconscious. CPR should only be administered when the person is either unconscious and not breathing or unconscious and not breathing correctly.

When Christian Eriksen collapsed his teammates immediately recognised something was wrong and shouted for help. After a quick assessment by the team doctor CPR was started, then when medics arrived they were able to attach a defibrillator and continued resuscitation. These are the first steps in what is known as the chain of survival. Heather Langlois, Training and Development Manager

How do you administer CPR?

Diagram showing how to treat a suspect cardiac arrest with CPR Credit: St John's Ambulance Guernsey

As a result of Covid-19 there have been several changes to the way CPR is administered to a patient. There are six simple stages to follow:

Stage one: Shake and Shout to see if the patient is responsive and if not shout for help

Stage two: Call 999 and ask somebody for a public access defibrillator (PAD)

Stage three: Cover the patients mouth and nose with a cloth to protect yourself from the risk of infection

Stage four: Give chest compressions by kneeling next to the person and putting the heel of your hand on the patients chest. Place the other hand on top and interlock the fingers. Push down 5-6cm smoothly with straight arms on the breast bone at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute

Stage five: Keep going until a professional arrives or the person shows signs of regaining consciousness. If you get tired, instruct them to continue

Stage six: After a ambulance team has taken over make sure to thoroughly wash your hands

Fact file on survival rates:

Up to 90% Survival rate if defibrillator is used within one minute of collapse

1 min delay Chances of survival decreases by 7% to 10%

10 mins + Chances of survival lower than 5%

