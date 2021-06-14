Jersey racer Jack Butel has solid week in latest round of the touring car championship
Jersey race driver Jack Butel enjoyed a good weekend of racing in his bid to lift the Jack Sears Trophy title.
Racing at the second round of Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Snetterton, the 25-year-old driver picked up two top twenty finishes driving his Hyundai i30 Fastback N.
This was Jack's first weekend racing with his new team EXCELR 8 with TradePriceCars.com team.
He impressed the team and completed his fastest ever BTCC race lap at the longest circuit on the race calendar.
Butel will hope to continue this form when the BTCC continues in two weeks time at Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.