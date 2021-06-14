Jersey race driver Jack Butel enjoyed a good weekend of racing in his bid to lift the Jack Sears Trophy title.

Racing at the second round of Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Snetterton, the 25-year-old driver picked up two top twenty finishes driving his Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

The key thing is that the team is happy with how I have performed across the three races because if they are happy then I know I’m doing a good job. This was the first weekend where we had to run the option tyre and to be honest, we struggled a little bit to get the most out of them in the opening race, but we came back well in the other two and were close to another top 20 in race three. Jack Butel, Jersey racing driver

This was Jack's first weekend racing with his new team EXCELR 8 with TradePriceCars.com team.

He impressed the team and completed his fastest ever BTCC race lap at the longest circuit on the race calendar.

Butel will hope to continue this form when the BTCC continues in two weeks time at Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.