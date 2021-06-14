Masks no longer compulsory in most indoor settings in Jersey

Islanders no longer have to wear masks in indoor public spaces in Jersey from today (14 June).

The government is easing several restrictions, while some have been delayed by a week.

It does, however, remain compulsory to wear a mask on public transport, at Liberation Station, the harbour and the airport.

They are also 'strongly recommended' in healthcare settings, and where a one metre physical distance is hard to achieve.

By asking outpatients, visitors and staff to continue wearing face masks we are helping to protect vulnerable people in our healthcare settings. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

Stand up drinking in bars and pubs and the reopening of nightclubs has been postponed until Monday 21 June, after a spike of coronavirus cases in the island.

However, any number of guests can now attend a wedding or civil partnership in a private home or garden. Drinking at the bar is still not allowed at receptions, but dancing is permitted.

On the delay to opening nightclubs, the government says it will allow time for contact tracing and testing to be carried out in relation to the new cases and hopefully minimise 'the need to introduce restrictive measures' in the next few months.