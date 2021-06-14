The British & Irish Lions begin training in Jersey
The British & Irish Lions have trained for the first time in Jersey today.
Warren Gatland's squad used the new facilities at Strive before training at Jersey Reds' Stade Santander International this afternoon.
Their first session came after a brilliant reception from islanders as they arrived yesterday.
The Lions squad are thrilled to be in Jersey and can't wait to explore it.
Islanders will get the opportunity to watch The Lions train when they host an open session on Friday.