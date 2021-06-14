The British & Irish Lions begin training in Jersey

Play video

The British & Irish Lions have trained for the first time in Jersey today.

Warren Gatland's squad used the new facilities at Strive before training at Jersey Reds' Stade Santander International this afternoon.

Their first session came after a brilliant reception from islanders as they arrived yesterday.

The Lions squad are thrilled to be in Jersey and can't wait to explore it.

It's beautiful. I've been here a couple of times before to play Jersey Reds. It's such a beautiful place. The training facility is outstanding. Josh Adams, British & Irish Lions

It's been lovely. The weather's been very kind to us. It's a lovely place and a great place to come and train. Chris Harris, British & Irish Lions

Islanders will get the opportunity to watch The Lions train when they host an open session on Friday.