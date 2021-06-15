British & Irish Lions to receive their second coronavirus jabs in Jersey

The British and Irish Lions will be given their second coronavirus jabs while on their 13-day training camp in Jersey, it has been revealed.

Warren Gatland and his squad touched down on Sunday (13 June) to begin preparations for their tour to South Africa in July.

The vaccines will be administered at Fort Regent this afternoon (15 June) and next week "completely separately from the public and without affecting the number of vaccinations that it will be possible to complete during the standard day."

By having their second doses in Jersey, the players will be fully vaccinated ahead of their trip to Edinburgh on 26 June where they set to face Japan in a friendly match.

Jersey and the UK have a reciprocal arrangement which allows UK residents who are visiting the island for work to receive a Covid-19 jab.