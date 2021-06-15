Constable of St Helier: Rent increases for Jersey nursery 'unreasonable'

There are calls for a planned rent increase for a Jersey day nursery to be put on hold.

Leeward Child Care, which has been based at Springfield Stadium for 23 years, faces a rent hike of 45% in the first year of the terms of the new lease - rising to 62% in the fourth year.

Constable Simon Crowcroft says parents who send their children to the nursery could see costs rise by £400 to £500 per child each year.

I believe that the Department is being unreasonable in expecting an invaluable day care facility to take on board swingeing increases in rental (initially the increase was 62%, now reduced to 45% in the first year, rising to 62% in year 4) which will inevitably impact adversely the 120 families who depend on these facilities , and potentially the 30 staff who are employed there. Constable Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The new lease arrangement also includes a three year break clause, which would allow for the lease to be ended early. The Constable says this does not provide security to the operators of the nursery or the parents who send their children there.

Constable Crowcroft is requesting that States Assembly members agree to maintaining the existing arrangements for the lease - with only cost of living increases permitted - until a new lease can be negotiated.

His proposition also calls for protections for nearby trees, green space and the children's playground at Springfield stadium and improvements to transport links to the site, including adding it to the 'Town Hopper' bus service.

He also calls for regular meetings with tenants of the stadium, the local residents’ association and the area's elected representatives about the current and future uses of the stadium.