Drop-in vaccination sessions to take place in Guernsey

New drop-in Covid-19 vaccination sessions are being organised in Guernsey.

The sessions, at the Community Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour, are being rolled out to get as many islanders vaccinated as possible.

Sessions will be held for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those aged 39 or under, with separate AstraZeneca sessions for the over 40s.

They will be held at the end of morning or evening clinics, and will be advertised at short notice via the States of Guernsey's social media feeds.Anyone planning to attend a drop-in session should bring the following with them:

Valid photographic ID including address and date of birth (passport, driving licence, Citizen card)

Confirmation of GY number (found on Revenue Services paperwork, payslips, Social Security correspondence etc.)

Islanders do not need to be registered with a GP to attend.