GSPCA 'extremely busy' nursing surge of baby birds

The GSPCA says it has been 'extremely busy' in recent weeks dealing with huge numbers of baby birds that need hand rearing.

The charity is asking islanders to be mindful when gardening and to leave baby birds alone in the wild, where possible.

The GSPCA has already nursed hundreds of baby and young birds including finches, corvids, pigeons and ducklings this year. Credit: GSPCA

Very recently we have received a few birds nests full of baby birds varying from pinkies as in newly hatched to fledglings (almost fully feathered), mainly due to disruption from gardening activities. Nicolle Morgan, Animal Care Assistant, GSPCA

From hatching, most birds take around two weeks to learn how to fly.

Please check your hedges and trees very carefully before performing any gardening work to ensure you are not putting birds in danger. Please delay you're gardening work if you come upon a nest to ensure these birds have a chance of survival! Nicolle Morgan, Animal Care Assistant, GSPCA

The charity says that most fledglings are able to walk, run and hop onto low branches and will try and hide in undergrowth while their parents are away collecting food.

In the last week we have had dozens of baby birds brought into us here at the GSPCA." "It is a worry when baby birds are seen with no parents in view, but this simple advice can mean they can have the best start in life. Steve Byrne, Manager, GSPCA

Islanders are asked to only move them a short distance to safety if they are in immediate danger.

The GSPCA sees roughly 1,500 sick birds every year and is reliant on fundraising events to be able to keep up with the high demand.