The Jersey Searfaris crew have been praised for rescuing a diver who drifted out to sea.

Staff diverted their trip to the Ecrehous yesterday (14 June) to bring the diver onboard, after he lost contact with his boat.

In a social media post, Seafaris described skipper Josh and crew member Patrick as "real life heroes".

A huge thanks to our Seafari skipper Josh and crew Patrick for diverting their Seafari in search of a diver lost at sea. The boys after a short search managed to locate the diver who had lost contact with his boat, which had broken down and he was drifting dangerously out to sea. Pat & Josh lifted the diver onboard to safety and awaited the lifeboat to bring him back to shore. Jersey Seafaris

Plenty of islanders then thanked the team in the comments.

Well done to you all involved so pleased to hear there are some amazing people out there. Chrissey Skeels

We are lucky to have wonderful people like you at sea who drop what they are doing to assist others in trouble when the need arises. Thank you for your swift action. Jo Brown