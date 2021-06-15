Jersey war veteran made honorary citizen of Czech Republic

A Second World War veteran who lives in Jersey has been made an honorary citizen of the Czech Republic.

94-year-old Charles Strasser fled his native Czechoslovakia in 1938, shortly before the Nazi invasion. Six years later, he joined the Allied forces in helping to liberate his country.

He was presented with a certificate and medallion recognising his honorary citizenship by the Mayor of Kasejovice; the town spent six years under German occupation.

An official ceremony will take place once coronavirus restrictions allow.