More than 700 people are currently isolating in Jersey after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case.

As of yesterday (14 June), there were 43 active cases in the island - all of which have been contact traced.

Thanks to good contact tracing measures; the honesty, accuracy and speed of information from individuals that have tested positive for Covid-19, we have been able to link new cases back to an original source, which for the time being, means all cases remain linked to the border. Providing accurate contact tracing details when visiting hospitality venues is critically important. Caroline Maffia, Strategic Lead of Covid Safe

Experts say they believe most are the Delta variant - first identified in India - however this is something that was "anticipated throughout the relaxation measures".