Plans unveiled for cultural hub at Jersey's Fort Regent

Plans have been revealed to turn Jersey's Fort Regent into a 'first-class modern cultural and leisure destination.'A consultation has opened on the proposals which would see the Fort turned into a venue for concerts, exhibitions and other events, with a casino, hotel and temperate botanical and winter gardens with raised walkways also being created on the site.

Under the plans, Fort Regent would be developed into a cultural hub in two phases:

Early Phase (up to three years): This phase will involve removing asbestos and redundant structures to the fort and improving venue access. It will also mean creating a new flexible internal space for concerts, exhibitions, shows and other events. The garden area and heritage walkways will be reinstated and a childrens' play area will be created in the moats and ramparts spaces.

Later Phase (up to ten years): The later phase will focus on creating so-called 'winter gardens' along with a multipurpose venue, an indoor 'leisure box' with a play area, food and drink facilities, a hotel and other entertainment attractions - including a small four-screen cinema, boutique bowling alley and casino.

The structure of the Fort itself would not change, but the domed roof would be replaced with multiple domes under the plans.

Commercial investors have expressed an interest in the proposals but so far, none have committed to the project.

The government has also not committed any further funding to the project other than the £3m already allocated this year to relocating sports clubs

Earlier this year, the government gathered islanders' views on the proposed plans through online forums and focus groups. Overall respondents felt that the Fort was currently being under-used and that it should be adapted to provide different facilities for people in all age groups.

The idea of a lift from Snow Hill proved to be a popular way of providing access to the centre.

The Future Fort plans demonstrate a vision to turn Fort Regent into a cultural and leisure destination, providing activities for Islanders and tourists of all ages to enjoy. The focus groups and online community groups received the plans with enthusiasm, but we want all Islanders to get involved in sharing their feedback on the plans, as this will be a venue for the whole Island to enjoy.” Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The long-awaited redevelopment means that sports clubs normally based at the Fort Regent will be permanently decanted from the site under the government's Active Places strategy, which would see 'sports hubs' created at other sites in the island.

The Fort was originally constructed during the Napoleonic wars. It was fortified by the Germans during the Occupation of the island, before being developed into a leisure complex in the second half of the 20th century.