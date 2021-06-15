Second goat sculpture raising money for Autism Guernsey damaged

A second goat sculpture has been damaged on the Golden Guernsey Goat Trail.

The alleged vandalism took place close to the Imperial Hotel.

Another sculpture was damaged next to Liberation Monument in St Peter Port on June 5.

The organisers of the trail have blamed the damage on 'mindless individuals' Credit: Golden Guernsey Goat Trail

They are among 52 painted sculptures which have been placed around the island as part of the trail.

All 52 will be auctioned off in September to raise money for the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project and Autism Guernsey.

The sculpture is one of 52 dotted around the island to raise money for Autism Guernsey Credit: Golden Guernsey Goat Trail

The works have been completed by artists who will need to spend 'many hours' repairing the goats before they can be sold.

Anybody who saw what happened is asked to contact Autism Guernsey on 232879.