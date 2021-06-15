Two people fined £3,000 for breaching coronavirus rules in Sark

Two people have been fined £3,000 each for failing to self-isolate upon arriving in Sark.

The pair, aged 52 and 68, sailed over on a French yacht at the beginning of June and ignored the island's coronavirus restrictions for incoming travellers.

They were subsequently tested and found not to have Covid-19.

They were fined at Guernsey's magistrate's court this morning (15 June).

The authorities in Sark are continuing to ask islanders to report suspected breaches of the Covid-19 rules amid growing concerns about the Delta strain.

More than 50% of people living in the Bailiwick of Guernsey have been vaccinated against the virus, according to the latest data issued by the States.