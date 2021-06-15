UK Culture Secretary in Jersey to meet British & Irish Lions

The UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport is visiting Jersey today (15 June).

Oliver Dowden will spend time seeing some of the island's sporting facilities before attending a gala at the Royal Jersey Showground in support of the British & Irish Lions.

The squad arrived in Jersey on Sunday (13 June) to take part in a 13-day training camp ahead of their South Africa tour next month.

Also attending the gala will be the Irish Ambassador Adrian O'Neill.