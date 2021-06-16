Alderney runway could become 'unusable' if not repaired

Alderney politician Steve Roberts has expressed concerns over the long term future of the island's runway.

He says if repairs are not carried out it will become "unusable".

The States of Alderney approved £12 million to resurface and widen the runway, but the debate remains around whether the length of the runway should be extended to allow larger planes to land in the island.

There are measures that they can get to get it extended for another year or so. Any potential lengthening of the runway should not really delay the refurbishment too much. Steve Roberts, Alderney States member

Recently, Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache visited the island and offered his support for the runway extension, but there are still worries around the viability of the project.