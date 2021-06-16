Dr Nicola Brink: Your questions answered

Play video

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says the more transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 means islanders must remain vigilant with measures such as hand hygiene.

Answering questions from ITV viewers, Dr Nicola Brink said there is a balance of risks associated with reopening the island's borders - but that the island has to be able to 'move forward'.

It has been announced that Jersey would move to Guernsey's travel watchlist - which could mean a move to category three if the number of Covid-19 infections rises further.

From travel to the vaccination rollout, ITV News' Jonathan Wills put your questions to Dr Nicola Brink.