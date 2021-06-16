The first in a series of coronavirus drop in sessions has been held in Guernsey in a bid to encourage more islanders to get vaccinated.

The event was partly for islanders whose first language is not English and those who may not be registered with a GP.

21 people received a jab at the first of the sessions will took place at Beau Sejour yesterday (15 June).

More drop-in sessions are planned for the coming weeks as the States seeks to have double vaccinated islanders aged over 50 by 1 July.

Vaccine appointments are open to anybody over the age of 18 in Guernsey.

From 1 July, islanders will need to have had two vaccine doses before being able to return from the British Isles or Ireland without testing or isolating.