Extra £6.8m to boost Covid-19 hit economy in Jersey

The funding is designed to boost the economic recovery from Covid-19 at a faster pace. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A further £6.8 million of funding has been awarded to organisations in Jersey as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.

Among the successful applicants were the Shelter Trust who have received £200,000 to provide more accommodation to homeless people on the island.

It is the second tranche of a £50 million Fiscal Stimulus Fund offering grants for projects costing up to £5 million and due to be completed by the end of the year.

How will the second round of funding be spent?

Jersey Action Against Rape Credit: JAAR
Brighter Futures Credit: Brighter Futures
National Trust Jersey Credit: ITV Channel TV
Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust Credit: ITV Channel TV
Healing Waves helps people with disabilities access the water Credit: ITV Channel TV
Shelter Trust Jersey is working to tackle homelessness on the island Credit: PA Images