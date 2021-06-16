Extra £6.8m to boost Covid-19 hit economy in Jersey
A further £6.8 million of funding has been awarded to organisations in Jersey as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.
Among the successful applicants were the Shelter Trust who have received £200,000 to provide more accommodation to homeless people on the island.
It is the second tranche of a £50 million Fiscal Stimulus Fund offering grants for projects costing up to £5 million and due to be completed by the end of the year.
How will the second round of funding be spent?
