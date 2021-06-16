Extra £6.8m to boost Covid-19 hit economy in Jersey

A further £6.8 million of funding has been awarded to organisations in Jersey as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.

Among the successful applicants were the Shelter Trust who have received £200,000 to provide more accommodation to homeless people on the island.

It is the second tranche of a £50 million Fiscal Stimulus Fund offering grants for projects costing up to £5 million and due to be completed by the end of the year.

How will the second round of funding be spent?

£27,500 So Jersey Action Against Rape can increase the hours it provides counselling services.

£135,000 To help Brighter Futures develop a digital strategy and provide an internship programme

£2.16m For the National Trust to develop Morel Farm

£980,000 To help Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust build a new indoor gorilla house

£411,000 To pay for an Adaptive Surf Centre, run by Healing Waves

£189,500 So the Shelter Trust can provide more accommodation to islanders

