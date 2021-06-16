Homeless shelter for women to open in Jersey

The Shelter Trust has announced plans to open a dedicated facility for homeless women in Jersey.
The shelter will accommodate up to 20 women at any one time, and will operate from premises owned by Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust (CTJHT).
The island does not currently have a women-only provision for those in urgent need of emergency accommodation, with the exception of the Women's Refuge which has limited capacity.
It is hoped that the new facility will open towards the end of the summer.
It has been paid for thanks to grants and donations.