Homeless shelter for women to open in Jersey

The Shelter Trust has announced plans to open a dedicated facility for homeless women in Jersey.

The shelter will accommodate up to 20 women at any one time, and will operate from premises owned by Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust (CTJHT).

It has long been the ambition of the Trust to provide improved services for women who find themselves to be homeless. This new initiative will offer hope, dignity and a fresh start for the increasing numbers of women needing the support of Shelter. Neville Benbow, Chairman of The Shelter Trust

The island does not currently have a women-only provision for those in urgent need of emergency accommodation, with the exception of the Women's Refuge which has limited capacity.

As always, our aim is for homeless people to be with us for as short a time as is practically possible before their return to mainstream accommodation and a better life. The opening of a dedicated women-only shelter will ensure that we are able to offer much more effective support to women than we have been able to thus far. Neville Benbow, Chairman of The Shelter Trust

It is hoped that the new facility will open towards the end of the summer.

It has been paid for thanks to grants and donations.