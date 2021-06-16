Jersey has moved into Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist following a rise in coronavirus infections.

The island has seen cases jump from 17 to 47 in fewer than seven days - with more than 750 people currently self-isolating.

Jersey has more than 44 cases per 100,000 population and is set to go into Category 3 if the number of cases stays above 30 for seven consecutive days.

At the moment, people travelling from Jersey to Guernsey are required to quarantine until receiving one negative coronavirus test - the results of which are usually known within 24 hours.

Changes would force travellers to quarantine until the result of a negative Day 7 coronavirus test.

Jersey Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, says we should now expect the highly transmissible Delta variant to be the dominant strain in Jersey.

Furthermore, the Head of Contact Tracing Caroline Maffia says that most of the cases on the island are among younger people.

Other changes confirmed by the States of Guernsey today (16 June):

Category 3 to Category 2:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

Russian Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Category 4 to Category 3:

Estonia

Qatar

Saint Lucia

What is a category watchlist?

Its flags to people that the country could move categorisation within seven days and at short notice.

These changes come into affect at 00:01 on Tuesday 15 June. Full information can be found from the States of Guernsey website.

Find out more information on what this means for isolation times and how the new traffic light system in Guernsey works here.

How are the categorisations determined?

This is the travel classification system used in Guernsey Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days.

Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days,

Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.