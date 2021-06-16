School prom cancelled at last minute due to Covid-19 in Jersey

A school prom was last night (15 June) cancelled at the very last minute in Jersey due to Covid-19. The event was due to be held at the Royal Yacht Hotel for Year 11 students leaving Le Rocquier School.

The prom was organised by parents and students - not the school.

Fewer than ten students had previously been in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

It's unclear who made the decision to cancel the event but Jersey Contact Tracing team prohibited "direct contacts" from attending.

Members of the Contact Tracing team spoke with the students, their parents, the organisers, and the venue, and advised that those students who had been identified as direct contacts could not attend the event. They also advised that all students who had not been identified as direct contacts could attend the event as planned. States of Jersey

Jersey registered 47 cases of coronavirus yesterday, up from 17 a week ago. Whilst the majority of people in the most vulnerable categories have been fully vaccinated, many younger islanders have not - leading to more cases in their age categories.