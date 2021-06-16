Water refill station installed to reduce single-use plastic in Guernsey

Guernsey Water has installed the island's first permanent water station to help reduce single-use plastic.
The water station will be located by the Liberation monument in St Peter Port.
It is being officially opened today (16 June) to coincide with National Refill Day.
It is hoped the location of the tap will catch the eye of shoppers and visitors.
Refill Guernsey is part of a UK project which aims to reuse items whenever people eat, drink or shop.
It was launched in Guernsey in 2018 and has since seen 63 businesses join the project.