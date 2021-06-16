Water refill station installed to reduce single-use plastic in Guernsey

Guernsey Water has installed the island's first permanent water station to help reduce single-use plastic.

The water station will be located by the Liberation monument in St Peter Port.

It is being officially opened today (16 June) to coincide with National Refill Day.

The aim of the refill station is to discourage the use of single use plastic bottles Credit: ITV Channel TV

It is hoped the location of the tap will catch the eye of shoppers and visitors.

People want to make changes to the way they live their lives to reduce their impact on the environment, this is one of many Guernsey Water refill points that makes it easy for people to do just that. The difference with this station is that it is permanent, and we will be measuring how much water is used so we can see the amount of plastic waste that is prevented. Steve Langlois, Guernsey Water’s Managing Director

Refill Guernsey is part of a UK project which aims to reuse items whenever people eat, drink or shop.

It was launched in Guernsey in 2018 and has since seen 63 businesses join the project.